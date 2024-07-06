GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $24.94 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

