HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LEGN. Scotiabank raised shares of Legend Biotech from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.31.

LEGN stock opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

