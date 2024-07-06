Heronetta Management L.P. Has $12.59 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 9.1% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,773,000 after purchasing an additional 146,282 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1,192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 555,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 512,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 273,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. 1,314,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,349. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

