HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $195,154.61 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,768.47 or 0.99816890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00068161 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004781 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $209,799.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.