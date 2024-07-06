HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million

HI (HI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $178,071.34 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009183 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,838.29 or 1.00021911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00067449 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004781 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $209,799.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

