High Note Wealth LLC Buys 3,884 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.37. 6,153,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,827. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

