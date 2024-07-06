High Note Wealth LLC Sells 17,258 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,168 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in eBay by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in eBay by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $52.87. 2,686,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,769. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

