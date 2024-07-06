Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hochschild Mining to a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.40) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 174 ($2.20).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 188.80 ($2.39) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 68.29 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 191.40 ($2.42). The stock has a market cap of £971.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,360.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In other news, insider Eduardo Landin acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £132,675 ($167,815.58). Corporate insiders own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hochschild Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.