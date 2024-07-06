Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.31. 6,183,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. The firm has a market cap of $284.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.93.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.