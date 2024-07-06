IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 151.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in IES were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter valued at $10,239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in IES by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 59,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter valued at $1,692,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IES by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:IESC traded down $4.52 on Friday, reaching $139.63. The stock had a trading volume of 128,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average of $116.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.36. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $184.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,466,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at $12,466,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,758,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

