Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMNM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Immunome stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $721.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.79. Immunome has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. Research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

