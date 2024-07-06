INCA Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,980 shares during the period. Grupo Financiero Galicia makes up approximately 11.8% of INCA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. INCA Investments LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $27,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of GGAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 799,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,578. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $37.83.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

