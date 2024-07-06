Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $127.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 102.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 6.3% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in Ingredion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion stock opened at $112.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average of $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

