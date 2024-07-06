InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.11. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $583.45 per share, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,201,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.50 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,524,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $583.45 per share, with a total value of $233,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,251,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,201,961.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,200 shares of company stock worth $914,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

