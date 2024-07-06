Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at TD Cowen

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Inseego Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Inseego has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $130.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inseego

Inseego Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the first quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Braslyn Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Inseego by 16.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,602,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225,340 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

