Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at TD Cowen

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Inseego Stock Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ:INSG opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Inseego has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $130.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.60.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inseego Company Profile
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.
