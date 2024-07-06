Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $1,107,800.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,908.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $932,563.44.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of ACLX opened at $54.13 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Stories

