Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 624 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

ANET opened at $366.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.49.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $881,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,051,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 439.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after buying an additional 1,025,815 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

