Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells $81,450.00 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $581,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AIP opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $280.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.11.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
