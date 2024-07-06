Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CTO Sells 3,978 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CarGurus Trading Up 2.5 %

CarGurus stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after buying an additional 1,619,076 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,160,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $17,154,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $17,042,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarGurus

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.