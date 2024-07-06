Insider Selling: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Sells £34,255.65 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.43), for a total value of £34,255.65 ($43,328.67).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

CBG opened at GBX 477 ($6.03) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 989.50 ($12.52). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 462.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 491.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £717.84 million, a P/E ratio of 502.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.72) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 583.17 ($7.38).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.