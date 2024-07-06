Insider Selling: FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Sells 54,329 Shares of Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 54,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $77,147.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FiscalNote Trading Up 10.2 %

FiscalNote stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $247.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 141.98%. The business had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOTE. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FiscalNote by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 54,494 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

