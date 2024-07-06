Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $555,360.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.69 and a 200 day moving average of $121.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $145.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 315.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 96.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.