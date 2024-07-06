Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $4,206,175.37 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 133,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $4,206,175.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,879,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,968,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $58,981,300.28.

nCino Stock Up 0.8 %

NCNO stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,122,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,247,000 after acquiring an additional 148,390 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,750,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,828 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,703,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 14.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after acquiring an additional 157,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Read Our Latest Report on nCino

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.