Insider Selling: Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CFO Sells $65,186.37 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $65,186.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $70,817.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 2,881,750 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 174,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 76,549 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SGHT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

