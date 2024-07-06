Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

Mastercard stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,597. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $417.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

