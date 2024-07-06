Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,197 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 770.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 233,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 206,629 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,531,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,264,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. 12,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,258. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

