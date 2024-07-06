iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.18.
Several research firms have issued reports on IQ. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday, May 17th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI
iQIYI Stock Performance
IQ opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.07. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.47.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Research analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
