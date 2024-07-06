IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 48.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 164,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,956,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $208.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,896. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

