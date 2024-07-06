iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 440.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,128 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

