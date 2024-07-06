iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 420.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,914 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 411.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,803,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,068 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 152,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 124,128 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.4% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 30,966 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,194,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,559,000 after acquiring an additional 942,542 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $57.90. 4,909,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

