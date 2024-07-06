iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 387.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 411.9% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,273,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,337,000 after buying an additional 1,024,499 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 358,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 286,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 73,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. 4,909,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

