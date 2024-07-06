iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.57. The company had a trading volume of 523,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,953. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $121.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

