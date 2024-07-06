iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 938.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.61. 2,620,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,542. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

