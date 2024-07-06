iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 133,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,547,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 528,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,352. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

