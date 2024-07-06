iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,656 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,822,000 after purchasing an additional 380,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.09. 8,408,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,472,371. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

