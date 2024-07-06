iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 195,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,408,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,472,371. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

