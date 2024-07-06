iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,503,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,299,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.88. 462,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.