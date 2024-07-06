iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after buying an additional 243,579 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after buying an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,469,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

