iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.6% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,628. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

