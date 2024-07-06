iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Holdings Lifted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.43. 162,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,613. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.