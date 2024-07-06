Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196,777 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises about 1.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,527 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6,797.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,902,000 after buying an additional 3,840,395 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,365. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

