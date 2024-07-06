Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $578.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $256.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

