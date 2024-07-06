Janney Capital Management LLC Has $13.01 Million Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,024,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,660 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 7,491,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,191,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.97.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

LYG has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

