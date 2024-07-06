Janney Capital Management LLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 77.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 305,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,982,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 210,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,566,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.14. 3,158,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

