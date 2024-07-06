Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,592 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. 4,587,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

