Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,786 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 926.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 41,697 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 710.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 379,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SMB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,251 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

