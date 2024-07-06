Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,899 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $112.55. 4,188,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.55. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

