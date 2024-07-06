Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $220.93. 5,950,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008,163. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

