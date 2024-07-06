Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 784 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 236,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

