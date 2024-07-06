Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,593 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.55.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,208 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,142. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $10.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,034.23. 418,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,890. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $998.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $956.36. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $688.52 and a 12-month high of $1,081.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

